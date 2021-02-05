Leisure centre revamps for Speller Metcalfe

Artist's impression of Halesowen centre after the refurb (Roberts Limbrick Architects)

Work began this week at Crystal Leisure Centre in Stourbridge where, following demolition, a £4.1m refurbishment and maintenance programme is in place to modernise facilities for Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council.

Work includes converting the gym into a new play space and café, converting the first floor space into a new gym and studio, improving the leisure pool and remodelling the wet change areas into a ‘village’ arrangement.

Speller Metcalfe will start work in March at Halesowen Leisure Centre, where an £8.7m programme of improvements is planned. This includes a new entrance, reception, café and adventure play provision for children.

There will also be changes to the swimming pool to cater for learner and advanced swimmers, new ‘village style’ changing rooms, a pool-side viewing area and a fitness suite.

Both schemes have been designed by Roberts Limbrick Architects.

Rob Lashford, regional director at Speller Metcalfe, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council and Alliance Leisure to deliver both the Crystal and Halesowen leisure centre schemes.

“We are already on site undertaking our second project at Dudley College of Technology as well as delivering the new Moor Lane Extra Care facility down the road in Sandwell so these two new projects will only further increase employment opportunities for sub-contractors and suppliers from Dudley and the surrounding area.”

Alliance Leisure will be managing the project in liaison with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council and all works will be delivered via the UK Leisure Framework, owned by Denbighshire Council and managed by Denbighshire Leisure.

The plans are part of a wider regeneration programme that includes a new £18.2m Dudley leisure centre.

Work is expected to complete at Crystal leisure centre this autumn, followed by Halesowen leisure centre in 2022.

