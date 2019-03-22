Lendlease breaks ground on Mitsubishi’s £300m tower

The 8 Bishopsgate tower has been designed by WilkinsonEyre

The £300m development will result in 560,000 sq ft of prime office space on the corner of Bishopsgate and Leadenhall Street. There will be a viewing gallery at the summit and retail units on the ground. Mitsubishi has appointed Lendlease as construction manager for the build.

Stanhope is the development manager, WilkinsonEyre is the architect, Arup is the structural and MEP engineer and Alinea is the cost consultant.

The distinctive design is called ‘stacked blocks’ by WilkinsonEyre; others have likened it to Jenga.

Since the revised scheme was granted planning permission from the City of London Corporation in autumn 2018, with 10 storeys added to earlier designs, preparatory clearance activity has been undertaken to ready the site for development. The new building will be delivered in late 2022.

Yuichiro Shioda, managing director and CEO of Mitsubishi Estate London, said: “This long-term project is a key strategic investment for Mitsubishi Estate London, and the groundbreaking underlines our ongoing confidence in the City of London’s position at the forefront of international commerce. The tower will be a landmark scheme for the Square Mile, and we anticipate significant interest from occupiers attracted by the development’s unrivalled location, distinctive design and high-quality space.”

Stanhope chief executive David Camp, of, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Mitsubishi Estate on this striking landmark building for London. 8 Bishopsgate will deliver the next generation of office building that will improve occupier experience and attract high quality occupiers from within and outside of the City of London.”