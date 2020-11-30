Lendlease picked for Australian air base upgrade

RAAF Base Edinburgh is located 15miles north of Adelaide

The upgrades will include the construction of a hangar, maintenance facilities and operational accommodation.

The investment will focus on maximising opportunities for businesses across South Australia, as the economy recovers from Covid-19. Minister for defence industry Melissa Price congratulated Lendlease as the managing contractor to deliver the works to the base. “The project’s construction workforce is expected to peak at about 200 people,” she said. “Lendlease has committed to achieving a local participation rate of about 80 per cent, which is an outstanding result for the local defence industry.”

Lendlease will shortly begin activities to establish the site, with construction anticipated to start in late 2020 and be completed by 2025.

The upgrades will support the role of the MC-55A Peregrine electronic warfare aircraft.

Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds said the upgraded facilities would strengthen support to naval, air and land forces. “The Peregrine will be integrated real-time into Defence’s warfighting networks alongside other defence capabilities to enhance Australia’s situational awareness during both peacetime and conflict,” she said. “The Peregrine integrates with other latest generation air, sea and land capabilities to achieve improved survivability and decision superiority.

“Today’s announcement builds on this Government’s $2.5 billion investment in South Australia on Defence facilities and infrastructure over the coming decade, including at Edinburgh Defence Precinct, Woomera Prohibited Area, Keswick Barracks, and the Cultana Training Area.

Requests for tenders for local participation will be released into the market in mid-2021.

