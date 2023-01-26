Lendlease submits £1.9bn Smithfield Birmingham plans

CGI of Festival Square, as proposed for Birmingham city centre

The city centre Smithfield 17ha site, which played a central role in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, is set to become a new home for Birmingham’s Bull Ring markets.

The plans include a new market square, housing, offices and the creation of Festival Square, for outdoor events.

If approved, 600 homes will be built as part of the first phase of work – with a total of 3,000 homes planned for the whole site over the years.

A decision on the planning submission is expected in early 2023. If approved, construction on site should begin before the end of the year.

Alongside masterplanners Prior & Partners and David Kohn Architects, who are designing the new market, Lendlease’s design team includes dRMM, Intervention Architecture, Haworth Tompkins Architects, Minesh Patel Architects and RCKa with James Corner Field Operations designing the public realm and landscape.

Smithfield Park

Lendlease project lead Colin Murphy said: “Throughout 2022 we’ve been part of a city-wide conversation with people who live and work in Birmingham, inviting comment on our plans from all corners of the city including those who are at the heart of today’s Bull Ring Markets. And the submission of our planning application is a pivotal moment for a £1.9bn development that will provide thousands of new jobs and homes.

“This really is an exceptional opportunity to create and celebrate the next chapter in Birmingham’s transformation as an international city. Smithfield will provide the opportunity to create a destination market experience to rival Europe's best; as well as an international office hub with access to outstanding transport links.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk