Lendlease team lands 10-year Sydney water contract

Sydney Water has appointed the ‘Delivering for Customers’ (D4C) joint venture as regional delivery contractor for the programme aimed at ensuring reliable water infrastructure for a growing population. The work will maintain the health of Sydney’s waterways including beaches, rivers and tributaries as Greater Sydney is predicted to grow by an extra 2.71 million people and 570,000 homes by 2036.

The joint venture will be responsible for the delivery of design, construction, maintenance and facility management across Sydney Water’s assets in the southern region for the next 10 years.

D4C team has committed to delivering at least 70% of the works through its directly employed workforce and owned plant.

The contract will begin in January 2020 and will see more than 400 personnel working across a wide range of water infrastructure projects throughout the region.

