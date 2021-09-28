Lessons for Leo

Ayo and Leo discuss the mentoring programme

Over the past couple of years Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn has taken part in a reverse mentoring scheme to better understand diversity and inclusion from a junior colleague who knows more about the subject.

The reverse mentoring initiative saw the chief executive paired with project engineer Ayo Ogunbambi-Alao as his mentor.

In the last two years, the programme has formed 70 partnerships between 140 individuals across the business, enabling senior leaders to improve their understanding of minority experiences within the workplace.

In the video below, mentor and mentee discuss what they gained from the experience.

