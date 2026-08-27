Lewisham goes exclusive with Hill

Cllr Daniel Dream, Cabinet Member for Inclusive Regeneration, Planning and Housing Delivery, Cain Peters, Regional Managing Director at The Hill Group, and Liam Shrivastava, Mayor of Lewisham.

Under the competitvely-procured partnership, the council and Hill will work together to deliver new homes and regeneration projects across the borough over the next 10 years, with the potential to extend for a further five years. The agreement can span up to £1.5bn of construction delivery in Lewisham.

The council will work directly with Hill over the long term, helping bring forward new homes and projects more quickly and consistently, while retaining greater control over quality, affordability, sustainability and delivery timescales.

As well as delivering new homes, Hill has committed to creating new local jobs, skills training and education opportunities as well as investment in the community, ensuring local people benefit from development in their neighbourhoods.

The partnership will support different types of housing projects. In some cases, the council will develop and own the affordable homes. In others, Hill will invest in the development, with the council given first choice to buy the affordable homes.

Two projects are already underway in the borough, at Thomas' Lane Yard in Catford, and in a regeneration of the Achilles Street Estate in New Cross, delivering a mix of affordable, social rent, and shared ownership homes.

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