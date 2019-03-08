L&G picked for Bath Quays North

Artist's impression of the scheme

Bath Quays North is a 5.5 acre riverside site in Bath city centre, with outline planning permission to develop 20,000 sq m of offices, 70 homes and a basement car park.

Tim Warren, leader of Bath & North East Somerset Council, said: “We look forward to working with our development partner Legal & General, who shares our vision to transform Bath Quays. The Bath Quays North site represents the most significant office expansion in our city for a generation, securing our economic future for years to come. By providing high quality workspace we can attract and retain high value businesses in the city resulting in higher wage jobs and improved opportunities for residents.”

Legal & General is already active in the Bath construction scene; it is close to completion on 171 build-to-rent apartments at Spring Wharf.

Rachel Dickie, head of urban regeneration at Legal & General’s Future Cities business, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to develop Bath Quays North and look forward to working with the council to bring our vision for Bath to life. Our investment partnerships in cities such as Cardiff and Newcastle are already delivering at pace, and we believe that our plans for Bath Quays North will have a significant positive impact on the city centre, generating employment opportunities and economic growth.”

Bell Hammer founder Joel Hawkins added: “To have the chance to develop on such a scale in Bath occurs once in a generation. The size and quality of the office element will enable local companies to grow as well as attract regional, national and international occupiers for whom Bath has never previously been an option, due to the lack of suitable space. With retail, restaurants, hotel and residential uses complementing the business space, Bath Quays North will create an attractive and vibrant addition to the city.”

Last month BAM Construction was appointed to build the £21.5m Bath Quays South office block.