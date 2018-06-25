LGG to build Lincoln student block

CGI of the Grantham Street development

Developer Jackson & Jackson Developments received outline planning permission earlier this year, when the end use had yet to be determined. It has now got council approval for a more detailed proposal for the building to be used as a purpose-built student residential scheme.

When complete in September 2019, the development will feature one level of NCP car parking space open to the public, and the remaining five floors having 118 student bedrooms.

Dominik Jackson, director of Jackson & Jackson Developments, said: “After receiving outline permission to create this new building in March we began considering a number of uses for the building, but after lengthy discussions with the University of Lincoln about a pressing shortage of student accommodation in the city, we decided to use the facility to meet this growing demand.

“We feel this development will significantly improve an under-utilised site in the city centre. We have designed a building which compliments the neighbouring buildings, providing a much stronger street scene and a user-friendly place to park.”

The windows on the west elevation will be finned so that people in the building across the street cannot see in. Obscure glazing to the circulation space is designed to soften the elevation and depth to the window reveals, and the use of locally referenced bronze materials adds a contemporary look to the building, the developer said.

The selection of LGG as contractor is no surprise. It was set up by the Jacksons in 2014.