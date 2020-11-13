Liberty Guard set to double welfare fleet

Lincolnshire-based Boss Cabins will be supplying Liberty Guard with a variety of different site huts – including canteens and canteen/office units for up to 20 users. All are fitted with Eco electrical systems and solar harvesting technology while some units also have twin toilets and separate drying rooms.

The first units of this order will be delivered in early 2021 to Liberty’s 12 depots around the UK.

Liberty chairman Gordon Jones said: “During the last two years, we at Liberty Guard have been confident in our determination to grow and expand our exposure in the welfare hire business throughout the UK. Despite the uncertainty of a general election together with the Brexit vote, we remained focussed on our decision to grow by introducing additional depots strategically positioned to offer a quality service to our expanding customer base.

“Although growing our hire fleet and positioning new depots was one thing, it was also vital to introduce and improve our internal operations team in order to maintain and develop a high level of service to our valued customers.

“This has been a great success and therefore future plans to continue to increase our welfare business in association with Boss Cabins are set in place for the foreseeable future. We also plan to increase our effluent division by introducing further vehicles with the aim to offer this service alongside our hire fleet units throughout the UK and Northern Ireland.”

