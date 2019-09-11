Lincolnshire names new suppliers for £762m highways services

The council says the new contracts will result in 'better road repairs'

The current Lincolnshire Highways Alliance of Kier, now Dynniq (formerly Imtech) and WSP (formerly Mouchel) reaches term after 10 years at the end of March 2020. Only WSP is being kept on.

Balfour Beatty has been chosen to replace Kier and Colas comes in for Dynniq.

The combined value of the three contracts is up to £762m over a potential 12 years.

Although the contract awards still require ratification by the council’s executive committee on 1st October, the highways committee was recommended Balfour Beatty for the main highways works contract, worth an estimated £638m. It will be responsible for the majority of road repairs, including fixing potholes, winter maintenance, signs, road markings and cutting grass verges.

Colas has been recommended for the traffic signal contract, worth an estimated £26m, and WSP has been recommended for the professional design services contract, worth an estimated £98m.

Each contract will initially run for six years, with the option to extend for a further six years after that.

Approximately 250 workers are expected to transfer to the new suppliers.

Cllr Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Council executive member for highways, said: “It was important to get the best possible deal for taxpayers, so we’ve put a lot of time and care into these negotiations. The new contracts will see significant investment in improved equipment and new technology at highways depots around the county, which will mean better road repairs going forward."

He added: “I feel confident the executive will be able to award a contract at our meeting on 1st October, which would mean Balfour Beatty, Colas and WSP can start preparing for the start of the new contracts on 1st April 2020.”

