Lister Wilder acquires Harper Plant

Both companies are Kubota dealers

Both companies operate in the south of England as distributors for Kubota and Thwaites.

The acquisition increases Lister Wilder’s coverage across southern England, with six retail Kubota centres manned by a team of almost 200 staff.

Customers are promised improved service, support and stock availability.

Lister Wilder managing director Charlie King said: “We have three pillars to our business, the agricultural, groundcare and construction divisions, all of which will benefit from shared resources whilst retaining their own identity and specialists teams within them.

“The operation at Salisbury will be a Kubota centre that continues to focus on construction machinery. It’s clear that the team at Harper Plant have built something they should be very proud of, and we will be working together to ensure everyone has a bright future with ourselves and Kubota.”

Harper Plant was set up by Andy Harper in Romsey 20 years ago. He has sold up just as he turned 60 last month. He said: “This move allows us to look after our customer base within the supportive structure of Lister Wilder, something that has big benefits for everyone involved.

“Both companies have the same shared family values and dedication to looking after and understanding construction customers and their needs, which will lead to a good merger of companies.”

Lister Wilder Group turned over £73m in 2022 and made profit before tax of £1.4m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk