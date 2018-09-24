Liverpool assembles panel of highway contractors

Liverpool City Council brought its highways work back in house in January 2018 but is now advertising a four-year highways planned works framework, divided into lots by value.

Lot 1 is for works and services up to £500, 000. Nine applicants will be invited to tender and five selected for contract award.

Lot 2 is for works and services with a value of between £250,000 and £6m. Eight applicants will be invited to tender and four selected for contract award.

Lot 3 is for works and services with a value of between £5m and £12m. Seven applicants will be invited to tender and three selected for contract award.

Contractors have until 17th October 2018 to declare their interest.

Liverpool’s highway services used to be delivered by a single contractor, Amey LG, under a contract that began in July 2013 and was supposed to run for nine years. However, it was terminated early in a bid to save the council money. Service delivery is now being restructured, with a panel of contractors to call on instead of a single supplier.