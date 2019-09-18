Logistical challenges for uni refurb contractors

University of Leeds' Faculty of Biological Sciences

Styles & Woods is refurbishing the University of Leeds’ Faculty of Biological Sciences, which occupies five buildings on the main campus but needs more space.

The majority of refurbishment works centre around the faculty’s Garstang and connected Astbury buildings. In total 8,500 sqm of space will be upgraded. Once upgraded, the services within these buildings will be connected to a recently completed modular teaching building, which provides the faculty with its much-needed extra teaching and research space.

The contractors will have to work around students and academics still in residence in the building, presenting logistical challenges. Critically, SES must keep all building services live throughout the project, up to and including the switchover from old to new.

SES has previously completed two projects for the University of Leeds, with a combined MEP value of £17m since 2015 – the new Laidlaw Library and the refurbishment of The School of Chemical & Process Engineering.

SES regional business director Steve Joyce said: “We are delighted to be making a welcome return to the University of Leeds, working closely with Styles & Wood, to install the full range of building services on such a significant project. Key to our success will be SES’ extensive experience of similar projects for other universities, on complex upgrades to buildings that must remain in occupation to prevent potentially damaging lapses in both teaching and research.”

