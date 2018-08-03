Logistics software boosts highways productivity

Tarmac uses the BPO Asphalt software

The BPO Asphalt software from Volz Consulting GmbH optimises road construction logistics and boosts productivity, it is claimed.

The first UK company to adopt it is Tarmac Contracting, which trialled it to resurface a 6.5km stretch of the M62 near Leeds for Highways England earlier this year. It is now using it across the business.

Tarmac says that the software allows it to plan highways schemes and inner-city projects in detail before starting on site. GPS data is used to highlight the full project area including site entrances and exits for delivery vehicles. The software uses inputted surface area values to produce fully optimised planning documents and work schedules for people, plant and resources, enabling waiting times and delays to be minimised to maintain efficient project delivery.

Based on the site’s parameters and project requirements, the software automatically calculates the time needed for mixing and loading asphalt at the plant and the number of wagons required for transportation, as well as the density of material and the maximum volume of asphalt that can be laid per shift.

Tarmac Contracting managing director Paul Fleetham said: “Rolling out this innovative software across our contracting business allows our experienced teams to create highly detailed project schedules and further enhance our strategic planning of material supply, resources and plant.

“It’s vital that we continue to adopt and develop technological innovations on major highways projects to drive efficiencies and identify techniques that can help us save time, step change productivity and embrace lean best practice.”

Teams on the ground are also able to access information in real-time through a mobile app, allowing them to track deliveries, monitor data relating to the quality of the pavement installation and assess the project’s progress minute-by-minute.

The real time data also allows decisions to be made immediately on site with the transparency across all parties, from asphalt production, to haulage and paving teams. This reduces the risk of over run of time that would adversely affect the programme schedule, thereby minimising disruption to the public, Tarmac says.