Logistics firm hires team to lead infrastructure push

DGP Infrastructure is led by a newly-recruited trio with senior experience at major contractors Balfour Beatty, Kier and Murphy.

David Pateman has joined as managing director. He was most recently commercial director at Balfour Beatty Major Projects and was previously commercial director at McNicholas in the lead up, and for a while after, its acquisition by Kier.

Michael McMillan has joined DGP Infrastructure from Kier Highways as operations director. At Kier he was senior project manager of its M20 smart motorway project.

Darren Ramsay, formerly managing director of J Murphy Group, has joined as a non-executive director.

The new team will work alongside DGP Logistics owner and group managing director Saheb Dhesi.

Saheb Dhesi said: “The new roles will accelerate the implementation of our construction and infrastructure strategy with a specific focus on growing our business, initially in the southern region, as well as implementing our core values agenda which underpins our successful operational delivery to clients and partners”.

He added: “Between Darren’s proven leadership qualities, David’s commercially astute mind, and Michael’s excellent operational capability we have secured an expert team that bring a wealth of cross-industry experience, and who share our ambition at DGP to become a key player in infrastructure, construction, highways, utilities, rail, data centres and the airports sectors respectively.”

David Pateman said: " I’m excited to be joining DGP Logistics and heading up the Infrastructure division. With my commercial background and DGPs’ operational capability, we are able to offer our clients an alternative approach to project delivery. With the UK government signalling its backing for significant infrastructure projects to proceed, being at the forefront of innovative resilience, collaborative mindsets and flexible commercial solutions will be key. 2021 is set to be an exciting year for DGP Infrastructure.”

Darren Ramsay said: “I am both extremely delighted and excited to have joined the recently formed DGP Infrastructure business, working in parallel with the existing DGP businesses and the newly appointed DGP Infrastructure leadership team. As we start our journey to develop our future business strategy and grow the business, we seek to encompass the many opportunities that will emanate from the expanding UK infrastructure sector.”

