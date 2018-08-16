London picks new development panel

The panel provides a framework agreement for residential development and construction services. It can be used by public landowners for sites in Greater London, to speed up procurement for redevelopment of public land.

The chosen 29 are:

A2 Dominion

Be Living

Bellway

Berkeley Group

Barratt

Catalyst

Countryside

Durkan

Engie Consortium (Engie, Hub and Delancey)

Galliford Try

Hadley Property Group

Higgins

Hill

Hyde

Lendlease

London & Quadrant Housing Trust

Morgan Sindall Consortium (Morgan Sindall, Muse and Lovell)

Native Land

Notting Hill Genesis

Optivo

Peabody

Pinnacle Group

Prospect House Consortium (Stanhope, Network Homes and Laing O'Rourke)

Quintain

Redrow

Swan Igloo Consortium (Swan Housing Association and Igloo)

Telford Homes

U+I

United Living

The framework runs for four years, ending on 8th August 2022, although there is an option to extend it by a year.

Sam Hockman, divisional COO (South) for Engie’s Places & Communities business, said: “The initial London Development Panel was not only instrumental in accelerating the delivery of thousands of desperately-needed homes in the capital, but it was also hugely influential in improving the quality of developments and providing the right kind of housing in the right places – both aims we fully share.”