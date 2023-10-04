Lovell breaks ground on £83m Rowntree’s development

Celebrating the start of works were (left to right) Lovell regional MD Robert Adams, York city councillor Michael Pavlovic, mayoress Joy Cullwick, Latimer director Richard Cook, Cllr Peter Kilbane and Homes England assistant director Dilys Jones

The Cocoa Gardens development is being delivered by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group.

Main contractor is Lovell, the house-building subsidiary of Morgan Sindall.

Homes England is a strategic partner on the scheme, having awarded Latimer a £249.7m grant to support developments across the country through its Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26.

Cocoa Gardens is the latest phase of Latimer’s work to regenerate the former Rowntree’s site. It will see 302 homes built on the site of the old factory gardens. It follows Latimer’s transformation of the Rowntree’s factory itself, which is being redeveloped to create 279 luxury apartments known as The Cocoa Works.

