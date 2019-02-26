Lovell brings in northwest MD

Lee Sale

Lee Sale joins Lovell this week from Jones Homes North West where he was regional director.

He has previously had senior roles with Bellway and Wates Residential.

“Lee is a proven business leader with an outstanding track record of success in residential development and contracting across both open market sale housing and affordable development,” said Lovell managing director Steve Coleby. “I’m excited to welcome him to our team and delighted that he has joined us to drive Lovell’s continued expansion across the northwest.”

Lee Sale said: “Lovell’s reputation for delivering quality new-builds and customer service excellence is matched by the company’s achievements in creating a genuine sense of community and lasting benefits for local areas. I look forward to working with the regional team to deliver our strategic growth plans for the region, helping the government meet its housing targets and working with our partners to deliver the high-quality homes which the northwest so urgently needs.”

Lovell’s current forward order book in the northwest is at £385m, with the business set to complete more than 440 homes in the region this year. Major schemes include a £40m, 200-home development in Leyland through the government’s accelerated construction programme, and a £12m development of 105 family homes in Yew Tree for Liverpool City Council’s housing company, Foundations.