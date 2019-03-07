Lovell names new Cardiff MD

James Duffett

James Duffett moves to Lovell after a 14-year career with Laing O’Rourke where he was commercial leader for major projects in the southwest, responsible for key schemes in the residential, healthcare, science, and commercial sectors.

His appointment follows the retirement of previous regional managing director Kate Rees.

“James has exceptional commercial leadership skills and an impressive record in overseeing the delivery of complex, major construction projects,” said Lovell managing director Steve Coleby. “I am delighted that he will be leading our team in south Wales and the southwest where we are targeting a significant expansion of our residential development activities over the next five years. I am confident the region will benefit from his experience, commitment, loyalty and people-focused leadership style.”

Lovell, the partnership housing division of Morgan Sindall, is set to build more than 300 homes across the region during 2019 and has a forward order book worth £135m.