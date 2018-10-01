Lovell submits plans for Liverpool council housing

Artist impression of Ackers Hall Avenue

Liverpool City Council’s housing company, Foundations, is proposing to build 107 new houses in the Yew Tree area of east Liverpool. Morgan Sindall subsidiary Lovell was awarded the construction contract back in June.

A detailed planning application has now been formally submitted by Lovell Homes on behalf of Foundations. If approved, the Lovell Partnership construction team aims to start construction by January 2019.

The new homes will be delivered in two phases, subject to planning consent, and will comprise 56 two-bedroom homes, 43 three-bedroom homes, four four-bedroom homes and four two-bedroom bungalows. The first phase of homes would be built by 2020 and the second phase by 2022.

The development site is between Denford Road, Ackers Hall Avenue and Dunchurch Road – land previously occupied by a city council housing estate.

Lovell’s project is just the start of a major council housing drive that is planned. Foundations has a £500m investment programme to develop 30,000 new homes by 2030.

Foundations chair Frank Hont said: “We’re very pleased to see that plans are progressing for this exciting development for the Denford Road area, which we hope will help to change the lives of hundreds of families across north Liverpool.

“These proposals are the first of a number of housing projects that Foundations will be delivering over the coming years, creating modern and spacious places to live and helping to transform communities across our city with quality, affordable homes.”