L&Q strikes Plumstead campus deal

London South East Colleges will get new facilities in Plumstead while L&Q will get more housing

Housing association L&Q has agreed a deal with London South East Colleges to revamp its Greenwich campus in Plumstead, providing new facilities for the campus as well as 294 new homes.

Demolition of part of the existing college building on site has now started, with construction and piling set to start in the summer. The college will remain operational during the period of construction, with temporary accommodation set up on site.

The scheme originally got planning permission in 2021. The new college building is expected to take its first students in 2025. The first phase of the housing is set for completion in summer 2026.

L&Q already has close to 6,000 homes across several estates and developments in the borough of Greenwich. Several hundred more are also in the pipeline further west, at Greenwich Peninsula.

