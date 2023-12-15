LSE picks Bouygues for student halls

Bankside

The LSE is looking to Bouygues to build a development of up to 2,000 rooms on a site behind the Tate Modern art gallery in the Bankside area of London.

Linkcity, the development arm of Bouygues UK, working in consortium with Equitix, will provide investment and develop plans for the build.

Construction is expected to start on site in 2026, with completion earmarked for 2030, ready for students to move into at the start of the academic year. LSE will now work with Bouygues UK-Equitix to select a design team and work up proposals for a planning application in early 2025.

LSE director of estates Julian Robinson said: “We are excited to be working with Bouygues UK and Equitix on this project. This new building will form a key part of the LSE brand and identity. We will be looking for an exemplary piece of civic architecture which is affordable for all LSE students, focuses on environmental sustainability, health and wellbeing and offers an outstanding student experience.”

