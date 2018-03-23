L&T Construction takes world record

L&T Construction has earned a world record for a World Water Day event that involved teaching a class of more than 2,200 students about environmental sustainability.

Guinness World Records has recognised the firm for conducting the ‘largest environmental sustainability lesson’. The lesson involved 2,289 students at a college in Chennai in India.

The lesson was part of a huge awareness campaign initiated by L&T Construction’s water and effluent treatment business as a part of World Water Day 2018 events across 130 schools in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. The campaign was used to make more than 40, 000 school students more aware of the importance of sustainability.

The highlight of the campaign was the lesson for students at the SRM Easwari Engineering College, Chennai.

The exercise involved a session convened by Dr S Kanmani, director of the Center for Environmental Studies, Anna University and L&T water technologist Mohammad Ahmed Salah. Students then had to answer an environmental questionnaire; the number of students was checked by Guinness World Records official adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar, who subsequently confirmed the world record and presented the official certificate.

“We are proud to have bagged this global accreditation because it is reflective of our core values of social consciousness and sustainable operations” said L&T senior vice president S Rajavel. “We have thus far helped meet the water needs of more than 15 million people across India and, in the process, have been striving to increase awareness about the importance of environmentally sustainable initiatives to create a better world for all.