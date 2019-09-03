L&T picked for new Mumbai airport

The engineering, procurement and construction contract is for the Navi Mumbai International Airport Mumbai. L&T has classified the engineering, procurement and construction contract as being worth between INR50bn and INR70bn (£575m-£805m).

L&T Construction's role includes construction of the passenger terminal building, which has been designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The contract also includes earthworks and development of the airfield, including a 3,700m-long runway, apron and taxiway systems, airfield ground lighting and other facilities. It will also build roads and car parks as well as carrying out utility work.

The terminal building is being developed for initial handling of up to a capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPA); the airport will subsequently be expanded enhanced to handle 20 MPA.

L&T chief executive officer & managing director SN Subrahmanyan said: “With its burgeoning demand, Mumbai city was in dire need of a second airport and we are happy that we have bagged the mandate to build the Navi Mumbai airport.”

