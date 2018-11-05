L&T picked for Qatar sewage treatment works

The company’s water & effluent treatment business will carry out the INR7bn design and build project for Qatar’s Public Works Authority, Ashghal. The work is for phase III A of a project in an industrial area. The scope covers design, engineering, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of the project, which will feature advanced treatment technology and high-end control and automation. The win follows the completion of two other Ashghal water projects, the Doha South and Al Shamal sewage treatment works.

L&T’s transportation infrastructure business has won a design and build order worth INR4.8bn from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India, a special purpose vehicle of the Indian Railways mandated to build dedicated freight corridors. The scope involves overhead electrification, signalling, telecommunications and associated works in Mughalsarai to New Sonnagar and Chirailapathu section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

In addition, L&T’s Smart World communication business has secured an order worth INR1.38bn from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of telecommunication systems for the extension of phase 1 of the Bangalore Metro.