M Group gets deeper into drains

M Group has bought the the drainage and CCTV division of Tomato Plant Company

Last week M Group Services, the fast-growing parent company of Morrison Utility Services, revealed that it had taken over Suffolk-based Industrial Water Jetting Systems (IWJS).

Now IJWS has taken over the drainage division of London-based Tomato Plant Company (TPC).

TPC is a plant haulage company that had diversified into sewer repair and maintenance, doing high pressure jetting, CCTV inspection, interceptor maintenance, sewer rehabilitation and liquid waste haulage.

Following the acquisition, TPC will be rebranded as IWJS Specialist Services, providing IWJS with sewer lining, cleaning and maintenance capability.

The Tomato Plant Company was established in 2010 by Keith Williams as a haulage business after he sold his previous business, drainage services firm Comet Tankers, to PIMS Group in 2009. It is only the drainage and CCTV division of TPC that M Group has acquired. Keith Williams retains ownership of the company’s plant haulage division as well as Tomato Tyres and Plumb Tomatoes.

M Group Services chief executive Jim Arnold said: “Since inception, TPC has achieved impressive growth, delivered through investment in skilled staff and specialist equipment, as well as a strong service delivery reputation. This acquisition broadens the scope of capability within IWJS and we have identified a number of opportunities to accelerate the growth of IWJS Specialist Services and to offer wider support for other M Group Services businesses.”

Keith Williams said: “Over the years, TPC has established a reputation as a trusted, specialist wastewater service supplier for Heathrow Airport and other clients. I would like to wish TPC every success in its work as part of IWJS and M Group Services.”

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.