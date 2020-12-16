M O’Brien buys electric telehandlers

Faresin 6.26 Eco electric telehandlers

The Italian-made Faresin 6.26 Eco electric telehandlers, which have a 2.6-tonne maximum lifting capacity and a 5.9-metre lifting height, were supplied by UK dealer GGR.

While JCB is taking orders for its recently announced British battery-powered telehandler, with deliveries to begin in the new year, Italy’s Faresin has stolen a march, signing up GGR as its UK dealer for the 6.26 Eco back in March 2020.

Flannery Plant Hire took one on approval in July and came back with an order for five more.

M O’Brien Plant Hire has now also added two of the battery-powered Faresin telehandlers to its fleet.

Like the new electric JCB Loadall, the Faresin is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The standard 300Ah battery lasts up to six hours of typical use with a rapid recharge time of 1.5 hours from zero with the external fast charger. An optional 400Ah battery is good for eight hours of standard usage and has a two-hour recharge time.

M O’Brien director Dan O’Brien said: “M O’Brien like to be early adopters of new technology and we feel that the new Faresin 6.26 Full Electric is a step in the right direction for the industry.

“Just because these units are electric does not mean that they can only run forks. This machine is fitted with a hydraulic quick hitch for rapid removal and attaching of implements, giving the Faresin 6.26 Electric Telehandler a versatile role on site. We have a number of attachments including buckets and sweepers to cater for our customer’s needs.“

GGR’s Faresin sale manager Sam Edwards said: “M O’Brien plant have been ahead of the curve investing in exciting new electric technologies for sustainability and emissions regulations. The future of plant on UK building sites is changing and this change is something that M O'Brien have recognised and invested in.

“The machines have already been sent out to prestigious sites across London and I look forward to working with Dan to grow his Faresin electric telehandler fleet.”

