M27 reopens early after smooth bridge installation

The new Romsey Road bridge is now in its final position, and is ready to be connected to the A3057

The motorway between junctions 3 and 4 near Southampton hadn’t been due to reopen until 5am today (1st July) but early completion of the work enabled it to be put back in use at 4pm on Saturday afternoon.

Highways England project manager Andrew Winson said: “The installation of the new Romsey Road bridge over the M27 was a great success. We reopened fully 36 hours early, which is testament to the hard work of the team and all the contractors working on the installation. I would like to thank everyone involved, including road users, residents and businesses for their patience on what is the hottest day of the year so far.”

Work will now begin to connect the new bridge to the existing A3057 which runs above the motorway. A final weekend closure will take place towards the end of the year to demolish the final part of the old bridge.

