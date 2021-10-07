Mace and Willmott Dixon form healthcare construction alliance

Willmott Dixon handed over The Pears Building to the Royal Free Charity, UCL and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust in June this year

Mace’s contracting arm and Willmott Dixon Construction are forming a consortium, underpinned by an FAC-1 Framework Alliance Contract.

Neither of the privately owned companies wants to miss out on the hospital building bonanza that the government has promised – £3.7bn-worth by 2030 – and have decided joining forces strengthens their bidding positions.

Mace Construction chief executive Gareth Lewis said: “In conversations with the team at Willmott Dixon we’ve found that we’ve got a lot in common as two of the most high-profile UK contractors – from our commitment to diversity and inclusion to our ambitions for net zero. We’ve also found a lot of areas we can learn from one another; and it’s exciting that we’ll be able to share the benefits of that learning with our clients and the end users that rely on critical healthcare facilities across the UK.

“Too often the UK construction industry can be so focussed on competition that we lose out on amazing opportunities for collaboration. I hope that this new model of partnership demonstrates the value of being more open to sharing our talents and knowledge with each other.”

Willmott Dixon Construction chief operating officer John Waterman said: “This is an exciting new collaboration that draws on much of the strategic intent of the Construction Playbook, which has laid out a clear course for the UK industry to get better and improve how we deliver for the public sector, through adopting a ‘programmes not projects’ approach, consequently we are looking at innovative ways of making this a reality.

“In Mace we see a collaborator who shares our values for advancing modern methods of construction, as well as sharing our vision for a more sustainable industry and achieving net zero, protecting our planet for generations to enjoy.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk