Mace appoints director of transportation

Sean Gray

Sean Gray spent four year at Aecom as UK head of infrastructure. Over his career he has worked on Heathrow Terminal 2, Crossrail and HS2.

His new job gives him responsibility for Mace’s transport consultancy business, leading a multidisciplinary project and cost management team across highways, aviation, rail and ports. Mace clients include Highways England, Transport for London and Network Rail.

Mr Gray replaces Davendra Dabasia, who has joined Mace’s consultancy board and has been promoted to oversee all of Mace’s new business activity in global programmes and infrastructure, including sub-Saharan Africa.

Jason Millett, Mace’s chief operating officer for Consultancy, said: “Mace’s transport consultancy business has grown from strength to strength over the last five years; and we are now supporting clients to deliver some of the complex and challenging infrastructure transformation programmes in the world. Sean’s appointment reflects a significant commitment to a sector that we see as absolutely key to our future sustainable growth. I look forward to working with him.”

Sean Gray said: “Across the globe, infrastructure investment is ramping up and there is a real need for high quality consultancy services to help clients deliver their projects more effectively. I am very proud to have been appointed to lead Mace’s transport consultancy team at such an important time. We are already delivering some fantastic projects and programmes across the globe, and there is huge potential for sustainable growth in a number of different regions and sectors.”