Mace appoints head of FM consultancy

Andrew Smart

Andrew Smart has re-joined Mace’s Operate business after 10 years away, having previously worked there 2008 and 2011 before moving to Cushman & Wakefield as head of facilities management.

He then had two years with Mitie, up until March 2020.

Of his new job, he said: “Mace’s Operate business already has an enviable reputation as a long-standing partner of choice for some of the world’s biggest brands. I am excited about the opportunity to build on this and to drive our facilities management consultancy business to be the leading provider of intelligent solutions and advisory services to clients across the globe.”

Mace Operate chief executive Ross Abbate said: “At such a crucial time for the facilities and workplace industry I am delighted to welcome Andrew back to Mace, where his work will be paramount in growing our service offer and supporting our ambition to deliver exceptional experiences for our workplace clients.”

