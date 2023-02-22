Mace confirmed for City of London courthouse

Salisbury Square Development [DBox]

Mace’s appointment follows its completion of a pre-construction services agreement (PCSA).

The Salisbury Square Development in EC4, previously known as the Fleet Street Estate project, will provide premises for His Majesty’s Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) and a new headquarters for City of London police.

The scheme, designed by Eric Parry Architects, also includes a grade A commercial building and more public realm. Aecom, Avison Young and Buro Happold make up the professional and design teams with separate briefs for the project.

The development is on track for completion in 2026.

Mace Construction chief executive Gareth Lewis said: “There is no doubt that the Salisbury Square Development will play a leading role in the future of the City of London – and in policing across the UK - and we are honoured to have been entrusted with its construction.”

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “The Salisbury Square Development will play a vital role in ensuring we adapt to the changing demands on policing and delivering justice, supporting the UK economy and helping attract international business.

“It will also have a transformative impact on the local area and we look forward to working with Mace to deliver the project.”

