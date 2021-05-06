Mace endorses fibreglass shower pods

Glass reinforced plastic shower pod from Offsite Solutions. Images courtesy of Mace Developments

The Offsite Solutions design team worked with Mace to develop a standardised ensuite pod for use on multiple student schemes.

The fibreglass pods were used for the West Wing in Cardiff, The Depot in Exeter, and most recently, West Way Square in Oxford, built by SDC Construction.

Each pod was fully fitted out and finished in the factory and had only left and right-hand variations for maximum efficiency in offsite manufacturing.

According to Trevor Bonnage, operations director at Mace Developments, “Pods are an ideal solution for student schemes to speed up construction and improve quality. A major development for student housing contains an incredible amount of plumbing. To replace the bathrooms with a single ‘product’ makes much more sense.”

“We like Offsite Solutions’ products and particularly their GRP pods which have a moulded tile-effect finish. This feature makes a huge difference to the pod aesthetic and avoids any issues with ceramic tiles needing replacement over time. We have to have complete confidence in the quality and water tightness of the bathroom pods. I can report that Offsite Solutions have demonstrated this on all three schemes.”

