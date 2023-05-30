Magnox tenders £53m Trawsfynydd decommissioning works

Trawsfynydd nuclear power station [image from Magnox]

The next phase of decommissioning works at Trawsfynydd involves the modification of the two former civil nuclear reactor buildings which, in current state, offer secure storage of housed plant.

The chosen contractor will be required to undertake the systematic deconstruction and partial demolition of each reactor building – “delivering a reduced height configuration compliant with existing planning commitments and lessening the visual impact on the landscape”, the contract notice says.

“In addition, a package of civil new build and remedial works will be delivered to prolong the durability of the retained structures and reduce disproportionate asset management liability. The end product will offer compliant protection of the stored inventory, ready for successor phases of decommissioning activity on the site,” it adds.

Trawsfynydd is a twin reactor decommissioning power station located on a 15.5 hectare site in Snowdonia National Park in Gwynedd. It became operational in 1965, after six years construction, and ran for 26 years. It was switched off in 1991. The decommissioning process has now been going on for 32 years.

In July 2020 the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority announced its intention to pursue a rolling programme of decommissioning aimed at accelerating Magnox reactor sites decommissioning with Trawsfynydd identified as “the lead and learn site”. This change in strategy means that Trawsfynydd will undertake continuous planned decommissioning activities, including demolitions, to progressively reduce risk and hazards instead of the previous strategy of preparing the site to enter a care and maintenance phase.

Earlier this month Magnox awarded Altrad a £31m contract fro decommissioning works at Berkeley nuclear power station in Gloucestershire. [See our previous report here.]

