Man loses leg to telehandler

A 51-year-old employee was working for Eco Waste & Recycling Limited was struck from behind by a reversing telehandler on 16 March 2022.

The injuries were so bad the he had to have a leg amputated from above the knee.

The incident took place at a waste transfer site in Newnham, Hertfordshire, when he was sorting recyclable materials by hand.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Eco Waste & Recycling had failed to adequately segregate vehicles and pedestrians at its site and failed to act quickly on the findings of risk assessments.

On 4th May 2023 St Albans magistrates find Harpenden-based Waste & Recycling Limited £30,000 after it pleaded guilty to breaching 4(1) of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 and Regulation 5(1) of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999. The company was also ordered to pay £3,102.50 in costs.

HSE inspector Adam Johnson said: “This incident could so easily have been avoided. Segregation measures should have been in place between vehicles and pedestrians. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate action against those that fall below the required standards.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk