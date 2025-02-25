Manchester Airport 'meet the buyers' invitation

The 2024 event saw more than £6m-worth of deals struck

More than 300 attendees representing more than 150 companies are expected to be at the event on Thursday 13th March, including procurement teams from major names in the aviation, hospitality and construction industries like Manchester Airports Group (MAG), Holiday Inn, Bethell, Arup, and AmcoGiffen.

Manchester Airport’s Meet the Buyers will once again be at its Runway Visitor Park. Last year’s event at the same venue saw more than £6m-worth of deals struck and organisers are hoping to see a similar windfall for local businesses this year. A waiting list is in operation for prospective suppliers, who will get guaranteed face-to-face time with buyers’ procurement teams as part of the organised event schedule.

Manchester Airport head of social sustainability Marcella M’Rabety said: “We are very proud of our role as a key economic enabler, not just for Greater Manchester but the wider region, and this event is an important part of how we achieve that.”

Cllr John Hacking, executive member for employment, skills and leisure at Manchester City Council, said: “This event is more than just a commercial opportunity; it’s a vital platform for fostering community connections and empowering local businesses, including SMEs.

“By facilitating meaningful interactions between Manchester-based businesses and a diverse range of suppliers, the event helps to strengthen the local economy and promote inclusive growth. It’s a key part of our city's economic strategy, Investing in Success, ensuring that the benefits of economic development are felt by all members of our community.”

Interested parties can register at www.manchestermtb.co.uk.

