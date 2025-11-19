Manchester pub to make way for housing

CGI of the development

Developer and regeneration specialist Watson Homes has submitted plans for the demolition and redevelopment of the former Park pub on Moorcroft Road in Wythenshawe.

The brownfield site is earmarked for 35 new affordable apartments – a mix of one and two bedrooms – subject to planning approval

The proposed building steps from four storeys at the corner of Moorcroft Road and Sledmoor Road down to two storeys alongside existing homes, to ease the fit with the current neighbourhood. A red brick façade and contemporary detailing take cues from the surrounding area, while giving the development its own distinctive identity, the developer says.

Watson Homes director Rob Watson said: “Transforming brownfield sites like this one into high-quality places where people can live, work and play is at the heart of our approach to regeneration. This plot has been vacant for several years, and we’re pleased to be taking the first steps towards bringing it back into productive use for the community.

“We’ve engaged proactively with Manchester City Council to design a scheme that complements the local area, and will deliver long-term benefits for the community. Our ambition is to bring forward another well-designed scheme that unlocks opportunities, supports local people and creates a thriving neighbourhood for the long term.”

Other Watson schemes in the works include the Creams Mill scheme in Little Lever, restoring a 700-metre section of the Manchester Bolton & Bury Canal. It also recently announced the approval of plans to transform the long-vacant Church Wharf site in Bolton.

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