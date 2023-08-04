Manchester Science Park building gets £60m revamp

The Greenheys building is set to be transformed

Enabling works will begin later this summer for a £60m redevelopment of Manchester Science Park’s existing Greenheys building to bring 131,000 sq ft of specialist lab space to market.

The design by BDP will transform the building into a six-storey development for life sciences businesses working in diagnostics, genomics, biotech and medicine.

Half the building will be occupied by life sciences company UK Biobank , the rest is available for life science businesses that want to set up in Manchester’s Oxford Road corridor.

Specialist design features include increased vibration resistance and floor loading, the provision of piped gas distribution systems and enhanced cooling and ventilation systems. The building is designed to achieve net zero carbon in construction and operation in its shared spaces and secure a BREEAM Excellent rating.

BDP director Gary Wilde said: “The redevelopment of Greenheys is one of the most forward thinking, creative building projects in the sci-tech industry in the north. With more emphasis on innovation and life sciences in the region, the ability to design this new building which optimises use of the existing site to deliver flexible laboratory spaces shows that we are designing for a prosperous future. It also demonstrates the creativity of Bruntwood SciTech and its commitment to the growth of this industry in the area.

“We are very excited to see a company like UK Biobank occupying a significant part of the space and we know that it, and other life science organisations, will be able to use this fantastic building as it is meant to be used – for world leading research and discovery.”

The Greenheys redevelopment is the third phase of the Park’s masterplan to grow the campus to a million square feet and is expected to open in spring 2026.

