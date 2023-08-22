Manchester Uni seeks partner to build halls

Illustrative sketch of the Fallowfield campus plan

The University of Manchester has published a contract notice for a student housing partner to design, build, finance and operate new-build student halls at its Fallowfield campus in Fallowfield, Manchester using the competitive dialogue procedure.

In June the university revealed plans to redevelop the campus, replacing existing bedspaces with up to 3,300 new bedspaces to result in up to 5,400 beds across the Fallowfield campus.

The redevelopment will be delivered in phases and includes the demolition of Owens Park Tower, which has been closed for several years.

The contract notice puts the value at between £275m and £400m and the duration as 50 years from 30th September 2025 until 2075, implying that the chosen partner will have an ongoing maintenance responsibility.

The procurement documents are available at https://in-tendhost.co.uk/manchesteruniversity/aspx/Tenders/Current

Deadline for submissions is 20th September 2023.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk