Manitou changes dealer in East Anglia

Manitou will now be represented in East Anglia by Thurlow Nunn Standen, as on January 2021.

The switch was made necessary after John Deere invested in German machinery manufacturer Kramer-Werke GmbH in 2017 to create a long-term alliance. Under the agreement, John Deere committed its dealer channels to be the preferred distribution partner for Kramer.

Ben Burgess managing director Ben Turner had nothing but good to say about the Manitou product and company, but with John Deere tractor sales representing close to 50% of Ben Burgess’ business, it made sense to move to the rival Kramer brand for telehandlers. It was not feasible, ,he said, to represent both Manitou and Kramer simultaneously.

“We will continue to work as normal for the remainder of 2020, and work together with Manitou from 1st January 2021 to ensure a smooth transition to the new dealer,” he said.

Manitou UK managing director Mark Ormond said: “We have enjoyed an excellent working relationship with Ben Burgess but understand their decision to work with Kramer in future due to its connection with John Deere... We are delighted to announce that TNS will be our authorised agricultural and construction product dealer in East Anglia as from 1st January 2021. Having worked with TNS before, I have no doubt about the standard of service they will deliver to our mutual customers.”

Thurlow Nunn Standen (TNS), is primarily an agricultural machinery dealer. “The addition of the Manitou brand is one we are clearly excited about,” said TNS managing director James Thurlow, “as it demonstrates the company’s desire to offer a full line product portfolio, which is strategically aligned to our customers developing business needs.”

