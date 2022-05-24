Market alerted to £100m Immingham expansion

Port of Immingham

Port owner ABP has published a prior information notice (PIN) alerting the market to the imminent opportunity at Immingham.

ABP is aiming to release a prequalification questionnaire (PQQ) with call for competition by the end of June 2022, and the target contract award date is by the end of 2022.

The £100m project to build the Immingham Eastern Ro-Ro Terminal includes the design and construction of up to three new outer harbour berths to serve RoRo and RoPax vessels.

Associated marine infrastructure will include finger pier, pontoon, link-span and jetty approach structures. Landside development includes freight and passenger vehicle parking and highways infrastructure over at least 46 acres.

The expansion also includes the design and construction of a new passenger terminal building, including an engineering workshop and all associated incidental works.

A development consent order (DCO) application will be submitted to the Planning Inspectorate this summer.

ABP intends to employ a two-stage design and build contract with a main contractor or lead contractor of a consortium. It is still developing the design and intends to go to market under a negotiated procedure to bring the design and build contractor onboard early.

The first stage of the contract will include further development of design in a collaboration between the client and the contractor, with the second stage completion of the design and construction of the works.

Interested contractors are invited to register interest via email to ImminghamROROterminal@ABPorts.co.uk

