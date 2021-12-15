Market engagement begins for Scape civils framework renewal

With Scape’s current £2.1bn civil engineering frameworks set to expiring at the end of January 2023, the organisation will spend much of 2022 putting together a new panel of pre-qualified contractors for public sector infrastructure works.

The re-procurement begins with market awareness webinars on 17th January (Scotland) and 19th January (rest of UK) and concludes with contract awards in November 2022.

The total value of the two frameworks has been increased to £4bn – a £3.25bn framework for England, Wales and Northern Ireland and a separate £750m framework for Scotland, operated by Scape Scotland.

As before, the frameworks run for four years, with an option to be extended for a further two years until 2029.

The new frameworks are designed to public sector organisations to accelerate the delivery of infrastructure projects with no defined upper limit for project value. Clients will be able to use the framework to choose ‘net-zero ready’ specialist contractor.

The revised frameworks have been developed following engagement with local authorities and other public sector bodies (Scape is local authority owned), as well as the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA).

Scape chief executive Mark Robinson said: “Through the addition of a termed service agreement option, the four-year frameworks will allow contractors to build long-term relationships with clients and supply chain partners, helping them to grow their business and employ new staff from the local communities they serve.”

For further details see www.scape.co.uk/liveprocurement

