Marlborough spends £4m on fleet renewal

Marlborough has gone for MAN tucks and Peugeot vans

The ultra low emission zone (ULEZ) came into force in central London in April 2019. It is being extended to outer London in October 2021. All lorries and specialist heavy vehicles must be Euro VI standard to comply.

Marlborough Highways has begun rolling out a new 135-strong fleet, consisting of 29 MAN lorries and 106 Peugeot vans. Deliveries are expected to be complete by September 2020.

The vehicle types include sweepers, lining lorries, tipper grabs, tar sprayers, lighting lorries and more.

