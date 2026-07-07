Marlborough wins £150m West Berks highways contract

The West Berkshire Highways Term Maintenance Contract will commence on 1 October 2026 and will run for an initial seven-year period, with the option to extend for a further three years.

The scope of services includes reactive and planned highway maintenance, winter maintenance, capital improvement schemes, street lighting, safety schemes, active travel programmes and support with highways asset management.

Marlborough commited to delivering a carbon-neutral service from day one of the contract, while also working to reduce emissions, improve resource efficiency, minimise waste, support biodiversity, and introduce lower-impact materials, methods and technologies wherever possible.

Working closely with West Berkshire Council, Marlborough will support social value commitments including local employment opportunities, apprenticeships, skills development, school and STEM engagement, and volunteering support for community organisations across West Berkshire.

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