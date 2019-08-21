Marlborough wins £4m Haringey contract

Marlborough’s Haringey contract starts in October 2019 and is valued at around £4m.

The contract includes maintenance work as well as reactive and ad-hoc capital work providing upgrades and maintenance.

“We are delighted to have won this contract with Haringey Council and look forward to working with them,” said Marlborough bid manager Rob Stranders. “Through the tender process we were able to show our commitment to Haringey’s stakeholders and their environment demonstrating value for money through quality service delivery.”

Marlborough already serves five London boroughs including Havering and Barking & Dagenham. Street lighting is one of six key business areas for Marlborough, along with surfacing, highway maintenance, road marking, infrastructure and traffic management.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk