Marr Contracting switches to renewable HVO fuel

All of Marr's heavy-lift luffing cranes now use HVO

The company says that, as part of its commitment to reduce carbon emissions under its 2021 Social Value Strategy, it will now only use HVO100 fuel produced by Finnish oil company Neste.

The switch to Neste’s ‘renewable diesel’ comes in the wake of consultation with Marr’s clients in Australia’s construction industry on the best solution for transitioning away from fossil fuels.

After investigating alternative power sources and taking the time to understand the issues associated with currently available options, Marr’s R&D team scoured the world for the best solution. They believe they found it 13,000 miles away in Finland.

“We’ve looked at the alternatives and believe this is the most sustainable fuel currently available for the work that we are doing,” said Marr’s managing director Simon Marr.

“That’s because it allows us to transition away from fossil diesel and maintain the speed, power and reliability of our cranes to drive productivity and cost-efficiencies on the projects we are working on – while at the same time helping our clients achieve their sustainability goals,”

Neste’s vice president in charge of sales to Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Peter Zonneveld, said: “Renewable diesel from Neste is a more sustainable alternative to fossil diesel, helping its users reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% when emissions over the fuel’s life cycle are compared with fossil diesel.

“With renewable diesel from Neste, Marr will reduce its climate emissions significantly in an instant by just changing the fuel,” he said. “We are committed to supporting our customers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tonnes annually by 2030.”

Neste currently has a global production capacity of 3.3 million tonnes of renewable products annually. Its Singapore expansion project and a pending joint venture with Marathon in California are expected to increase the total production capacity of renewable products to 5.5 million tonnes by the end of 2023

Last month (June 2022) Neste announced that its Rotterdam expansion project will further increase the company’s total production capacity of renewable products to 6.8 million tonnes by the end of 2026.

