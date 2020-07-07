Marshall starts work on £7.9m housing scheme

Elm Grove will provide 54 social and mid-market rented properties for Kingdom and Ochil View housing associations.

The mixed development of single-storey, semi-detached, terraced houses and cottage flats has been configured to be outward-looking, with parking and open spaces at the centre of the site. New cycle routes will be provided as part of the project.

Bill Banks, Kingdom’s group chief executive, said: “We are delighted that the partnership project between Kingdom and Ochil View is now able to progress on site post-lockdown. The project will provide a mix of house types to meet the local needs including a selection of homes for older people, family homes and properties designed to full wheelchair accessibility standards. The tenure mix will help provide choice for both social rented tenants and applicants who will meet the criteria for mid-market rented homes.

“Marshall Construction has designed the units to meet our high design standards and the specification will include various sustainability features. As part of the contract Marshall Construction will also be working with us to deliver a number of employability, training and education initiatives, which provide a community benefit. The total project cost is in the region of £7.9m and over £3.7m has been funded through the Scottish government’s affordable housing programme.”

George Tainsh, chief executive at Ochil View Housing Association, added: “Bearing in mind that it has been 16 years since the former Clackmannanshire Council flats were demolished and the site acquired for redevelopment, the Association is delighted that a site start has finally been achieved and that through a partnership approach between Ochil View and Kingdom Initiatives much needed affordable housing for rent will now be delivered. We are equally pleased that local contractors Marshall Construction have been awarded the contract and we look forward to seeing the development take shape.”

Marshall Construction development & bid manager Gareth Bland said: “We are proud to be working with Kingdom Initiatives and Ochil View Housing Association to deliver new housing that will provide a quality environment for future residents. The new homes will be constructed to the highest quality using modern and energy-efficient sustainable materials.

“As a local employer, we are committed to building more than homes and making sure that we add social, economic and environmental value to the wider communities that we work in. We are also taking care to maximise the local supply chain where we can to ensure that we support the wider Clackmannanshire economy.”

