Marshalls reshapes leadership roles

Simon Bourne, now chief operating officer, joins the Marshalls plc board

Leadership changes at Marshalls also see the appointment of a managing director for a newly combined landscape and building products operation.

Group operations director Simon Bourne gets a new job title, chief operating officer, and a seat on the main board.

Group human resources director Louise Furness now becomes chief people and ESG officer, responsible not just for staffing issues but the company’s ethics, environmental impact, sustainability and governance – “creating better futures for everyone,” the company said. She will work alongside Chris Harrop, who is ESG strategy director on a part-time basis.

Louise Furness, chief people and ESG officer

Ian Dean, who joined the company from Knauf two years ago, has had the landscape business added to his portfolio of responsibilities as well as building products. He joined as director of emerging businesses and was soon running civils & drainage, bricks & masonry, mortars & screeds, aggregates and landscape protection. He is now managing director for landscape and building products.

The landscape business was previously headed by former group trading director Pete Hallitt. But he is retiring at the end of this year. He has been given “a number of strategic projects” until he retires, the company said.

Ian Dean, managing director for landscape and building products

The leadership changes come a month after Marshalls reported record financial results last month – £69m profit before tax on revenue of £589m. It reports continuing strong trading in the first months of 2022 and its £24m investment in a new plant in St Ives (Cambridgeshire) is under way. It has also entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Marley Group, manufacturer of roof tiles, for £535m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk