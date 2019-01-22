Masterplan approved for Red Sea mega project

The masterplan for the Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) project includes design concepts from some of the world’s most prominent architectural firms.

The project will be developed over an area of 28,000km2 on Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes an archipelago of more than 90 islands and lagoons. The site also features mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, desert areas and ancient cultural and heritage sites.

The first phase of the project, scheduled for completion in 2022, includes 14 luxury and ‘hyper-luxury’ hotels providing 3,000 rooms across five islands and two inland resorts. Phase One will also include yacht marinas, leisure and lifestyle amenities and an airport to serve the destination, as well as the necessary supporting logistics and utilities infrastructure.

The plan was informed by a series of environmental studies. The final masterplan, which TRSDC said preserves some 75% of the destination’s islands for conservation and designates nine islands as sites of significant ecological value, required several redesigns to avoid potentially disrupting endangered species native to the area.

“The design concepts that we have presented to the Board will provide visitors with a uniquely diverse, immersive experience while setting new standards in sustainable development, and positioning Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map,” said John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC. “With the master plan approved, we are now identifying investors and partners who are interested in working with us on realising the objectives of the project and who share our commitment to enhance, not exploit, the natural ecosystems that make the destination so unique.”

The approved master plan will steer the development of 22 of the 90+ islands at the destination, providing up to 10,000 hotel rooms across island resorts, mountain retreats and desert hideaways. The destination will also offer luxury residential properties and a wide range of commercial, retail and recreational facilities.